Liam Payne fans slam media amid star’s funeral processions

Liam Payne's body has been transferred to the UK after two weeks of investigation

Liam Payne’s body was temporarily shifted to a British Cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina before being transported to his home country.

A broadcast from Argentina reportedly filmed outside the cemetery where Liam’s body was kept and a male presenter claimed the body was still held inside, on Thursday, November 7th.

The chapel that could be accessed only by “exclusive” authorities was explicitly shown on the mass media broadcast and it left the One Directions star’s fans enraged.

It comes after the 31-year-old singer’s body has now been transferred to the UK where his funeral is expected to be attended by former bandmates and other major celebrities, on Friday.

Liam’s fans felt that filming the star’s final resting place was a major disrespect to him, with one writing, "How could they film inside the funerarium??!!!!"

“Damn they are real disrespectful," another added.

While another noted, “Why is his coffin on the news???!! give the man some respect and let him rest in peace!"

However, when asked about the broadcast, the cemetery, Cementerio Británico de Buenos Aires, confirmed that the former One Direction member’s body had not been present at the time of filming.

They clarified, "The coffin was here 5 days, time needed to prepare everything for the travel to England. In the video you can see our chapel and the place where the coffin was. This video was recorded 6 hours after the coffin was transported to the airport."