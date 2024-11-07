Ryan Reynolds makes shocking revelation about ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ cast

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy reveals insight on movies initial plot

Ryan Reynolds has shared surprising details about his newly released thriller 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

The Red Notice actor with Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy joined Entertainment’s Weekly’s Awardist podcast, where they opened up about their efforts of casting Nicolas Cage for a Ghost Rider chemo.

“They were in early drafts,” said Reynolds.

The star, who worked as a writer and executive producer, confirmed appearances of Ben Affleck on Daredevil and Nicolas Cage for Ghost Rider.

"We had versions of that [sequence], but then as it shook out, you're sort of looking...We're trying to make the movie responsibly, as well. It's a big budget,” he said.

The movie had the biggest budget in history of any Deadpool franchise, but Reynolds, focused on keeping things in control which to him, “facilitates asymmetrical thinking and creativity.”

He further added, “If you have too much time or too much money, it usually murders that kind of creativity. So, yeah, you're shrinking things."

The 48-year-old continued, "But we did talk to Nic Cage. We tried to get him, but he was a no-go.... I would've loved him."

Despite of Cage saying "no" the director confirmed that they got a lot of approvals too.

“Luckily, we got a lot of yeses. Mostly because Ryan would just call them directly. He’d often do an ambush FaceTime and put them on the spot," said Levy.

These "yeses" included Jennifer Garner (Elektra), Wesley Snipes (Blade) and Henry Cavill (Cavill-rine Wolverine variant).

Deadpool & Wolverine has been a runaway blockbuster success for Marvel Cinematic Universe since its release on July 25, 2024.