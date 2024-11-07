Jennifer Lopez reacts to ex Ben Affleck calling her 'spectacular' in new movie

Jlo and Affleck divorced in August 2024 after two years of marriage

Jennifer Lopez has caught wind of Ben Affleck's sweet words — and she's sending some kindness right back.

At the U.K. premiere of her new boxing drama Unstoppable — which was co-produced by her ex-husband Affleck and his friend Matt Damon under their production company Artists Equity — JLo responded warmly to Affleck’s recent praise of her performance.

When a reporter asked her about Affleck calling her “spectacular,” the pop icon, 53, smiled and said “thank you” before humbly responding, “ I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful.”

Affleck, 52, previously shared his admiration for the project, along with Small Things Like These, another film his production company Artists Equity is backing.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last week, the Oscar-winner noted that both films have a special passion behind them, highlighting the dedication of Lopez, Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale.

“Jennifer is spectacular,” he emphasised.

The affectionate exchange comes only a few months after Lopez filed for divorce in August, ending their two-year marriage. Court documents reveal that Lopez listed April 26 as their separation date, just shy of their second wedding anniversary.