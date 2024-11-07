Imran foresees 'positivity' in Trump's return to White House

PTI founder Imran Khan (left) and US President-elect Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad stated that incarcerated party founder Imran Khan is optimistic, foreseeing a positive shift as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to reclaim the White House.

The former prime minister believes that Trump's return to Washington could alleviate the "negativity" towards Pakistan, which as per the lawmaker, was exacerbated under President Joe Biden's administration.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath" on Wednesday, Ali revealed that when informed of Trump's win, the party's incarcerated founder noted the positive relations they shared during his own tenure as PM, contrasting it with what he described as interference and hostility from the government led by President Biden.

The PTI has long alleged US interference in Imran's ouster as the prime minister in April 2022. "He [Imran] emphasised that under the Biden administration, there was interference in Pakistan's [domestic] affairs; there was negativity."

Trump recaptured the White House with a sweeping victory on Wednesday as tens of millions of Americans looked past his criminal charges and divisive rhetoric to embrace the Republican leader.

Trump, 78, clinched Tuesday's election after a polarising and dizzying campaign marked by two attempts on his life and Kamala Harris' late entry into the race following President Joe Biden's surprise withdrawal.

Moving on, Ali added that the PTI's overseas supporters see Trump's return as potentially advantageous for Imran's political position, hoping it could lessen political and diplomatic challenges.

There will definitely be an impact [once the Trump administration] takes charge. This is a good development if some positive people come into power with whom we've had good ties," he elaborated.

"The overseas chapter, which had campaigned for Khan sahib's release, believes that once Trump is in power, it will make things easier for Imran or at least, there will be reduction in the negativity that was under the Biden administration."

Emphasising Imran's commitment to remaining in Pakistan despite ongoing challenges, Ali noted the PTI founder's willingness to face any legal restrictions from the current government, maintaining that with neutrality from state institutions, political conditions could improve.

Meanwhile, speaking during Geo News' special transmission on US election, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the government believes Trump would not call for the PTI founder's release from prison after he takes office.

"We don't think Trump will call for PTI founder's release. Let's wait for 15 to 20 days and see what stand he takes," said the defence minister.

During the same transmission, PTI leader Raoof Hasan said the party had never hoped that Imran would be released after Trump's victory.

"We had never pinned hopes and neither we are relying on Trump's win. We have taken support from the judiciary, parliament and protest for PTI founder's release," he asserted.

Raoof said no such discussion has taken place within the parliamentary party.