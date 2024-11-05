Azam Swati arrested again shortly after being released from prison

Senior (PTI) leader Azam Swati addresses a press conference in Islamabad. — APP/File

ATTOCK: Shortly after his release, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati was arrested again by police on Tuesday from outside the Attock jail.

Early this morning, Swati was taken into custody by Taxila police as soon as he left the jail premises. According to sources, the PTI leader was granted bail by an anti-terrorism court a day ago in several cases pertaining to his party's October 4 demonstration.

Police said he was arrested under the Terrorism Act in the cases, comprising 22 heinous charges, lodged at Taxila police station and Saddar Hasan Abdal police station.

PTI founder Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Swati and others were booked on October 8 in different cases including one linked to the death of an Islamabad policeman during the party's protest in the federal capital.

The PTI leaders were charged under 12 sections including attempted murder, arson, attack on the state and violence against police personnel.

Other party politicians nominated in the cases include, Omar Ayub, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, PTI Islamabad President Aamir Mughal, Malik Hafeez Ur Rehman Tipu and 400 other unidentified individuals.

The case related to the cop’s death was registered on the state's behalf at the Noon Police Station in Islamabad after the death of Constable Abdul Hameed on Sunday. The cop was allegedly attacked by miscreants during PTI's D Chowk protest while he was performing his duty at the Chungi Number 26 on GT Road on October 4.

The cop was reportedly subjected to violence after being "kidnapped" and later succumbed to his injuries.

As per the case, the policeman was tortured by the protestors at the behest of PTI leaders, including Khan and Gandapur.

"The protesters attacked the policemen with sticks, stones and iron rods. The protesters tore the uniforms of the policemen," read the content of the first information report (FIR).