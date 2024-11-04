NA greenlights bill extending tenure of services chiefs up to 5 years

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif addresses the floor of National Assembly in Islamabad, November 4, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday adopted a bill seeking amendments to laws dealing with all branches of armed forces, extending the tenure of services chiefs from three years to five years.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif tabled the amendment bills in the lower house of parliament, aiming to extend the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, and Chief of Air Staff up to five years.

“The purpose of these amendments are to make consistent the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, The Pakistan Navy Ordinance, 1961 and The Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953 with the maximum tenure of the Chief of the Army Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff and to make consequential amendments for uniformity in the aforementioned laws,” stated the bill — a copy of which is available with Geo News.

“In the said Act, in section 8A, in sub-section (1), for the expression “three (03)” the word “five (05)” shall be substituted,” says the bill seeking amendment to Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

Regarding the retirement age and service limits of services chiefs, including COAS, CNS, and CAS, the document read that the criteria prescribed for the senior military officers “shall not be applicable” to the army, navy and air force heads during their “tenure of appointment, reappointment and/or extension”.

Apart from this, the lower house also adopted the Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953 and the Pakistan Navy Amendment Bill, 1961.

Following the passage of bills, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq adjourned the session till 11am tomorrow.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details