KP ministers to enjoy increased perks, privileges after new bill

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed a bill on Monday presented by Law Minister Aftab Alam to increase the perks and privileges of provincial ministers.

As per the new bill, the KP ministers will be given Rs1 million for renovating the house provided to them by the government and they can also purchase carpets, curtains air conditioners and refrigerators for their houses.

Furthermore, if the provincial ministers live in a separate private house, the bill provides them with a Rs200,000 monthly rent allowance.

The KP Assembly had moved the bill in October, seeking an increase in monetary benefits for cabinet members.

The amendment had drawn criticism from the opposition, which said it belied the oft-repeated claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders.

“How they [PTI lawmakers] will face their own party workers. Where is the PTI manifesto?” asked opposition leader Dr Ibadullah Khan, who is from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Flaying the PTI government for the bill, he advised the party legislators first to try to bring their leader — Imran Khan — out of jail instead of securing more perks and privileges for themselves.

Dr Khan, who has been elected from Shangla district and is the younger brother of Federal Minister Amir Muqam, said the PTI government had contradictory policies.

“The provincial government on the one hand cries over the financial crunch while on the other hand is looting the exchequer,” he said while coming down hard on the government for increasing the house rent for ministers from Rs70,000 to Rs200,000.