Pakistan Navy carries out successful flight test of locally developed ballistic missile

Pakistan Navy demonstrates ship-launched ballistic missile firing at targets on November 4, 2024. — Screengrab via video/Facebook/DGPR- Navy

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Navy on Monday carried out a successful test flight of an indigenously developed ship-launched ballistic missile .

According to a press release issued by the navy’s Director General Public Relations (DGPR), the weapon system with a 350-kilometre range is capable of engaging land and sea targets with high precision.

The ship-launched ballistic missile is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation system and manoeuvrability features, it added.

“The flight test was witnessed by the Chief of the Naval Staff and senior officers from Pakistan Navy and dedicated scientists and engineers,” the DGPR said.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs congratulated all involved scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of today’s missile test.

Earlier in July, the Pakistan Navy conducted a successful firing of surface-to-air FN-6 missiles through its ground-based air defence system.

During the impressive firepower demonstration, the PN's GBAD system fired SAMs and successfully engaged the intended airborne targets, a statement said.

Besides safeguarding the country’s maritime borders, the Pakistan Navy is also playing its role in regional security as it deployed its warship PNS ASLAT in the Indian Ocean to ensure the safety of merchant ships in May.