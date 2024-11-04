Liam Payne funeral to feature tributes from A-lister celebs

Liam Payne share a son named 'Bear' with Cheryl Cole

Late singer Liam Payne’s funeral, which is expected to take place next week, would carry tributes from his known superstar friends from the industry.

The Teardrops singer’s body is expected to be handed over to father Geoff, who arrived in Argentina soon after his son’s death. Once the body reaches UK, the last rites of the 31-year-old artist will then be held in his home city of Wolverhampton.

Reportedly, a few celebrity friends will be paying tribute to Liam at the memorial.

An insider informed RadarOnline that, “Liam's funeral is going to be packed with A-listers as he was so well-loved in the showbiz community, and so many of them are so sad about his tragic death.”

“His family want to keep his farewell low-key and respectful, as it's what Liam would have wanted as he was so down to earth.”

Sources further stated: "But there are going to be a series of song tributes from some very big acts as he loved singing and making music until the end."

Meanwhile, the judicial sources are working on the process of bringing Payne’s body to the UK, reported local newspaper, La Nacion.

On October 16, Liam Payne died after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Argentina. Before his death, he attended his former One Direction band mate, Niall Horan’s concert in the city with girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.