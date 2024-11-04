Quincy Jones shared heartwarming post hours before death at 91

Quincy Jonas penned last words on social media for 58-year-old daughter Martina

Quincy Jonas’ last words on social media were for his daughter Martina.

According to the Daily Mail, just hours before the legendary music producer passed away on Sunday night, November 3, at the age of 91, he shared a warm birthday tribute to one of his daughters on her 58th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my Tina Beena @martinafotos!! [celebratory emoji]. So proud to be your papa! Big hug, I love you eternally," the music icon wrote in the caption of a photo featuring the father-daughter duo.

In addition to Martina, the late legend was a proud father to six other children: Jolie, 69; Rachel, 59; Quincy III, 55; Kidada, 50; Rashida, 48; and Kenya, 31.

Shortly after the sweet birthday note, Jonas died, and his publicist, Arnold Robinson, confirmed to the Associated Press that the legendary producer passed away surrounded by his family at his Los Angeles residence.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing," the family stated. "While this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Additionally, the 28-time Grammy Award winner played a pivotal role in the success of music giants, including Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Paul Simon, and Aretha Franklin.

Jonas is survived by his children, who he has from five relationships with, and his grandchildren.