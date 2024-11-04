Kris Jenner steals Kendall's heart with heartfelt birthday tribute

Kris Jenner steals Kendall's heart with adorable birthday tribute

Kris Jenner recently made a sweet gesture for her daughter, Kendall Jenner on her 29th birthday.

On November 3, the 29-year-old model’s mother took to her Instagram handle to pay a heartfelt tribute to her grown-up girl on her big day.

Kris captioned her post, "Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You are the kindest girl I know, and so funny, smart, sweet, generous and thoughtful."

"And I thank God every day for the blessing of being your mommy. You have the biggest heart and you make everyone around you feel loved, and listened to," the 68-year-old socialite added.

The mother-of-six continued, "You are such a special girl, so beautiful inside and out, and the most incredible daughter, sister, auntie, and friend anyone could wish for and I am amazed by you every single day."

Kris concluded her post, saying, "I am so proud of you my Kenny and I love you so very much! Mommy xo."

Kendall’s elder sister, Khloe Kardashian, left a sweet comment under the post of Kris, which grabbed the attention of netizens.

Khloe wrote, "She is everything!!!!!!!"

For the unversed, Kris shares two daughters named Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner from her ex-partner Caitlyn Jenner.