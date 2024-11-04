Blake Lively pays emotional tribute to Baz Luhrmann, Simone Leigh

Blake Lively recently issued a brief statement to applaud Baz Luhrmann and Simone Leigh after they were honoured at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024.

The art festival, which was held in Los Angeles on November 2, presented a prestigious accolade to the Australian film director and the American sculptor artist for their remarkable work in the field of arts and films.

After marking a jaw-dropping presence at the star-studded event, Blake took to her Instagram account and paid a heart-warming tribute to Baz and Simone.

The 37-year-old actress also posted a series of photos featuring herself alongside honorees from the show.

The mother-of-three disclosed in her post that she has been a huge fan of Baz since her childhood.

Blake wrote, "@bazluhrmann was the first & only signed poster I was ever lucky enough to have on my wall when I was a teenager. It’s still on my wall today."

"To know him will always be surreal. He’s even more mischievous and magical in real life," The Town star added.

Furthermore, the globally known actress expressed her best wishes for Baz and penned, "Congratulations my friend on your @lacma honors which of course extends to @catherinemartindesigns Baz’s partner is everything he does and is."

Ryan Reynold’s life partner then wrote a heartwarming note to the 57-year-old artist which reads, “And congratulations to the extraordinary @simoneyvetteleigh an artist who moves with more intention than anyone I’ve ever witnessed."

"Her work is striking, varied, grand, contained, unrestrained, full of both discipline and abandon," the Gossip Girl actress continued.

For the unversed, previously, Blake was making it to the headlines due to the controversy surrounding her poor performance in It Ends With Us film adaptation and recent bullying accusations.

Previously, the 37-year-old actress attended the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards.