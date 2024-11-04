Grimes subtly disses ex Elon Musk by backing Olivia Rodrigo's 'space' take

Olivia Rodrigo has a foolproof plan for screening her dates for any red flags

Elon Musk's ex, Grimes, seemingly threw shade at the billionaire by expressing her strong agreement with Olivia Rodrigo's "space" rule.

In a candid video posted by Netflix over the weekend, the 21-year-old pop sensation showed off some tees that she sported in her GUTS world tour, including a shirt that reads "Dump Him," a nod to the iconic Britney Spears.

When asked about biggest dating red flag, the Vampire singer shared a "very oddly specific question" she asks guys on first dates.

"I always ask them if they think they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don’t date them," she explained with a smirk. "I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself. I think it’s just weird."

The GUTS hitmaker received much support in the video's comments section. As it circulated on social media, Grimes, who shares three children with SpaceX founder, couldn't agree more.

"It's true," Grimes commented on X, formerly Twitter, under a repost of Rodrigo’s remarks. "Only women should be going to space."

Grimes and Musk, who were first linked in 2018, share three children: son XAE-A-Xii, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and son Techno Mechanicus.

In 2022, Grimes revealed that the couple had split, and a year later, she referred to their relationship as "the best internship ever," praising Musk’s ongoing efforts with his aerospace company.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo has been romantically linked to Enola Holmes actor Louis Partridge, with dating rumours first sparked when they were spotted kissing in New York City last December.