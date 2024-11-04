Prince Harry’s long standing rumour debunked: ‘Not at all’

Prince Harry’s longstanding rumour debunked: ‘Not at all’

Prince Harry has been a centre of many headlines, especially after his exit from the royal family and his strained ties with father King Charles and brother Prince William.

However, there has been one rumour which has haunted the Duke of Sussex since he was just a small child. Speculations over the matter still persist and the monarch himself made a brutal comment about.

Facial recognition expert is now debunking any doubts cast over Harry’s parentage. Rumours have long suggested that Princess Diana’s former flame, James Hewitt, is Harry’s biological father.

Expert Simone Malik told Daily Star that she has always said “No, not at all” every time the conspiracy was brought up.

“I can see from the public’s perspective when they look at the ginger hair and their smiles from the side, they have a certain look and they think he is Harry’s dad,” she explained.

“As a super-recogniser I can see beyond that. I am quite certain from my skill that King Charles is definitely Harry’s dad,” she continued. “Charles has a narrow and high forehead and Charles has exactly that. Diana also has a narrow forehead. Hewitt’s forehead is wide and deep.”

Another person who discredited the conspiracy theory for Diana’s hairdresser Richard Dalton, who revealed that Harry was already born when the late Princess first met Hewitt.

Meanwhile, Harry publicly addressed the rumours he recounted how Charles made an “unfunny joke” at the expense of his “darling boy” in his memoir Spare.

Charles would say to his son, “Who knows if I’m even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy!”

To which Harry said that it was “a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt.”