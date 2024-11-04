Smog-hit Lahore ranks second on global pollution charts

An Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) is pictured on an elevated track amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on on November 3, 2024. — AFP

Punjab capital Lahore ranked second on the global pollution charts as dense smog blanketed the city with an air quality index (AQI) of 382 on Monday morning despite the provincial government's ongoing efforts to fight of pollution.

The AQI, which measures a range of pollutants, exceeded 1,000 to reach an "unprecedented" 1,194 in the country's second largest city on Sunday — well above the level of 300 considered "dangerous" — according to data from IQAir, the Swiss air quality monitor.

The concentration of deadly PM2.5 pollutants — fine particulate matter in the air that causes most damage to health — was 266 around 9:30am, which is 53.2 times higher the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The unusual air pollution levels in Lahore prompted authorities to take emergency measures, including closing down primary schools for a week and mandating work-from-home.

Besides shutting down the schools, the government has advised citizens to ensure children wear masks and stay indoors, keep doors and windows shut, and avoid unnecessary travel.

A ban on three-wheelers known as rickshaws and construction in certain areas has been imposed to reduce the pollution levels, with a warning of permanent closure of factories and construction sites failing to comply with the regulations.

With the provincial capital reeling under toxic air, other cities of the province are also witnessing a rise in pollution as a thick blanket of smog enveloped Faisalabad last night.

As the "hazardous" air quality persists in Lahore, Punjab government is planning to take up the smog situation with India, whose capital New Delhi, was on top of the global pollution charts with an AQI of 393 this morning.

An Environmental Protection Department spokesperson said that the smoke-laden air from neighbouring India is contributing to increase in smog levels in Lahore.

The weather forecast for the next six days shows that wind patterns will remain the same.

Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, during a press conference on Sunday described the situation as "unexpected" and attributed the deterioration in air quality to winds carrying pollution from the neighbouring country.

"This cannot be solved without talks with India," she said, adding the provincial government would request the Ministry of Foreign affairs to use its diplomatic channels to initiate talks with New Delhi.

The smog crisis in Punjab, similar to the situation in Indian capital tends to worsen during cooler months due to temperature inversion trapping pollution closer to the ground.

India last week called for collaboration and regional cooperation in South Asia to tackle the deteriorating air pollution dilemma but there has been no official word.

Breathing the toxic air has catastrophic health consequences, with the WHO saying strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases can be triggered by prolonged exposure, especially for those who work outdoors.

Citizens toiling in polluted air have reported breathing difficulties, coughing and burning eyes, affecting both their health and productivity.

Last week, the provincial environmental protection agency announced new restrictions in four "hot spots" in the city, banning Tuk-tuks equipped with polluting two-stroke engines and barbeque at restaurants without filters.

Pollution in excess of levels deemed safe by the WHO shortens the life expectancy of Lahore residents by an average of 7.5 years, according to the University of Chicago's Energy Policy Institute.

Children are particularly vulnerable because they have less developed lungs and breathe more rapidly, taking in more air relative to their size than adults.

Last month, authorities banned schoolchildren from outdoor exercise until January and adjusted school hours to prevent children from travelling when the pollution is most punishing.

According to UNICEF, nearly 600 million children in South Asia are exposed to high levels of air pollution and half of childhood pneumonia deaths are associated with air pollution.

Additional input from Reuters and AFP