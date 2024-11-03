Rachel Kennedy calls Diddy ‘a cult leader’ opening up about white parties

Diddy's trial is scheduled to begin in Spring next year

Model Rachel Kennedy claimed that she was invited to Diddy’s room at a party with her friends where she witnessed some strange behaviours.

According to the model, the disgraced music mogul were partying with the women without any non-consensual encounter when an unnamed person entered the room who looked “so violent and angry.”

They ejected the women from the room which came off as a “shock” to them.

She said "We just couldn’t believe what was happening. First of all, how does he have that much access to Puff Daddy’s room? That’s the first thing I thought. How does he just come in like that?"

Looking back at the strange experience she alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder "teaches them" the behaviour as "he's their boss".

She added, "He is the puppet master of this and this is why people think it's okay because he's teaching them that this kind of behaviour is acceptable.

"He's like a cult leader, and these people are his disciples."

Discussing the recent charges against Diddy that led to his arrest on September 16th, she said, "His people, if not physically participating in this, they're participating in just knowing."

Combs' reps have yet to comment on the report.

This comes after the Last Night rapper has been denied bail twice and is set to await trial in jail.