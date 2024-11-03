Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest leads to family feud over million empire

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' family feuding over million empire: Source

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest has resulted in family feud over rapper’s million empire.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that music producer’s mother Janice and his son, Christian think “they should be ones to run the rapper’s $400 million empire” while he sits in jail.

“Janice thinks she’s the best person to step in. But Diddy’s son is just as determined to take the reins,” said an insider.

The source told news outlet, “It’s become a full-on showdown, and tensions are skyrocketing!”

Another insider added, “It’s like a real-life Godfather situation!”

Sean was reportedly arrested in New York in September and later he was charged with of racketeering conspiracy as well as sex trafficking by force. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following his arrest, the rapper has been hit with multiple lawsuits charged him of sexual assault, death threats and drugged alleged victims.

Lately, a court filing claimed he drugged and raped a 10-year-old boy who had visited him for an audition in 2005.

However, Sean’s lawyers claimed their client is innocent and the allegations against him are nothing more than plans for money and public attention.

“The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number,” read the statement.

It added, “As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false.”