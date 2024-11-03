Russell Brand's alleged assault investigation takes serious turn

Four women accused Russell Brand of physical assault in 2023

American media personality, Russell Brand, who has been accused of sexual assault by numerous women, will potentially have to face serious charges.

Brand’s case investigation was in the hands of the local police up till now. But recently, it has been discovered that the case has now been handed over to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to consider accusations.

The Metropolitan Police lead, Detective Superintendent, Andy Furphy told The Sunday Times that all the evidence have been forwarded to the prosecutors.

“Our investigation continues and a file has now been passed to the CPS. We have a team of dedicated officers providing specialist support to the women who have come forward.”

He further stated: “We are committed to investigating sexual offences, no matter how long ago they are alleged to have taken place.”

In September 2023, the assault investigation began on the Arthur actor after four women made serious allegations concerning rape, sexual assault and emotional violence in a joint statement.

According to The Sunday Times and The Times, the supposed assaults were carried out in between 2006 and 2013 when Russell was at the peak of fame and was working as a presenter on multiple broadcasting shows.

However, Russell Brand has denied all the allegations saying that all his physical relationship were ‘absolutely always consensual’.