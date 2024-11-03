Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Princess Diana at star-studded event

Kim Kardashian has recently caught the attention of fans by wearing Princess Diana’s vintage necklace during an event in Los Angeles.

On November 2, the 44-year-old socialite turned heads by marking a stunning appearance at the 2024 LACMA Art and Film Gala in the City of Angeles.

For the star-studded event, Kim donned a white gown which she paired with a matching coat.

To accessorised her look the businesswoman chose to wear the late Princess of Wales's iconic Attallah cross and diamond pendant for the art gala.

For the unversed, the historical jewellery was originally worn by the Princess during her striking presence at a 1987 charity show.

It is pertinent to mention that the event was co-chaired by renowned actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow.

During the prestigious event, the film industry paid tribute to filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and renowned sculptor Simone Leigh, honouring their exceptional talents and contributions to the arts.

The annual event raises funds to support LACMA’s mission, including exhibitions, educational programs, and initiatives connecting art and film.

Kim was also accompanied by other big names in Hollywood including Blake Lively, Vittoria Ceretti, Andrew Garfield, Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski, Sofia Richie Grainge, Elliot Grainge and Richard Hilton.