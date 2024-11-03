Britney Spears’ inner circle express concerns after she married herself

Britney Spears' closed ones worried over her 'spiraling': Source

Britney Spears’ loved ones have recently expressed concerns after pop star revealed she “married” herself in a social media post.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly, “Friends and loved ones are worried.”

“She was ‘freed’ from the conservatorship [in 2021], and ever since, she’s been spiraling,” remarked an insider.

While talking about her personal life, the source noted that Britney, Britney, who split from Sam Asghari in 2023, is now dating Paul Richard Soliz, who isn’t trustworthy.

The source told the outlet, “They’re on-off, so who knows where they stand right now.”

However, an insider shared, “If Britney is throwing her own wedding and marrying herself, they’re probably not together at the moment. But that can all change in a heartbeat.”

The source dished that the singer is “a hopeless romantic at heart. She even went on her own honeymoon!”

“The fact that she planned her honeymoon and there was no husband… it’s just more disturbing behaviour on her part,” said an insider.

The source mentioned, “She seems to live in this world of make-believe, and things are getting stranger and stranger.”

“Britney deserves a happy ending — but a fake wedding might not be it,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Britney, who released her memoir in October 2023, opened up that she might have more secrets to spill in a new book.

"I was embarrassed by what people would say and if I could even deal with it! I'm learning the power of words and how they can change your life!

The source pointed out, "Don't ever let people confuse you or make you think you deserve abuse or mess with your head."

"It's so cool that we are all extremely different beautiful people with our own stories,"