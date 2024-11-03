Timothée Chalamet begins filming for new movie ‘Marty Supreme’

Timothée Chalamet recently stunned fans by showcasing the first glimpse of his character from the upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

As reported by Daily Mail, the Wonka star was spotted at the sets of his forthcoming sports-drama film in Midtown Manhattan.

In the viral videos, Timothée was seen arriving in a yellow vintage taxi while filming for a few scenes.

Notably, the 28-year-old actor was in 1950s-style pants which he paired with a button-down shirt and a black jacket.

Kylie Jenner’s beau also carried a black doctor 's-style bag in the snaps.

It is worth noting that Timothée will portray Marty Reisman, a US national ping-pong champion and hustler's character, in his upcoming biopic.

As per the media reports, the movie is based on Marty's real-life chronicles, who was a force to be reckoned with in 1950s Ping Pong culture.

The movie will also star Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler the Creator, Fran Drescher, Abel Ferrara, Odessa A'zion, Musto Pelinkovicci, Penn Jillette and Kevin O'Leary.

The film is directed by Josh Safdie, while produced by the Call Me by Your Name star himself.

However, a release date for the movie has yet to be announced.