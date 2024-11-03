Sean Diddy Combs loses major career milestone amid legal troubles

Diddy forced to return career achievements amid ongoing scandal

Sean Diddy Combs has lost his reputation big time since his arrest in September.

The disgraced music mogul who is awaiting trial at New York Detention Centre on the charges of sexual abuse, trafficking, and racketeering, was required to return an honorary token of appreciation for his musical career.

After the Last Night rapper’s arrest, he was reportedly called on to return the Key to New York and now Miami has released an order for the same.

The accused rapper was presented the ceremonial key in 2015 to honour his contributions to the music industry and his role in organising the Revolt Music Conference in Miami Beach, Florida.

However, according to a recent report by TMZ, the Bad Boy Records founder has lost that honour after his fall from grace in the light of recent lawsuits.

The Mayor of Miami Beach, Steven Meiner, and the city commission voted unanimously on the decision at an in-person hearing on Wednesday.

This comes after the city of Miami officially cancelled October 13th which was celebrated as Sean Diddy Combs Day, after the Cassie Ventura video went viral on the internet.

Ventura, 38, is the ex-girlfriend of the Missing You rapper and broke her silence on the abusive relationship last year. She shared a video footage where Diddy could be seen assaulting her.

Following the release of that video in which Diddy could be seen kicking the singer in a hotel corridor, the rapper was arrested last month in New York and later charged with sex trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy.

However lawsuits keep adding up as people continue to come forward with their stories.