Prince Andrew hurt as King Charles swings his axe

Prince Andrew is said to be hurt as his eldest brother King Charles has seemingly decided to swing his axe to teach a lesson to the royals who defy his decision.

The 75-year-old King's former Butler Grant Harrold has revealed shocking details about the monarch's move, claiming the Duke of York is being 'cut off' by the monarch.

The King has put an end Andrew's £1million yearly allowance and security funding in a bombshell move after the disgraced royal refused to downsize his property.

According to royal biographer Robert Hardman, King Charles has ordered the Keeper of the Privy Purse to end Andrew's personal allowance. The decision extends to the Duke's private security detail, which will not be renewed beyond October.

"It is obviously a bit harsh, but it is a long time coming because technically he's no longer a doing any duties in behalf of the king. One of the reasons for the allowance is as a salary, if you like," Harrold told GB News.

The former royal aide claimed: "As he is no longer actually doing royal duties, it doesn't really make sense for him to be given this wage."

Harrold went on revealing the truth about Andrew's wealth as he admitted: "We've got to remember he's not going to be kind of poor from this because obviously inherited mother money from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth the Second."

The King's former butler explained: "So he's probably in quite a good situation. He's still got Frogmore Cottage. The King wants him to downsize and changed things around."

"He wants to stay there. So maybe this is the way forward is the cut of the allowance, but you can keep Frogmore."

Harrold also shared his knowledge about the royal family's bon during his time in Palace, saying that when he was there, the family were always close. There wasn't these kind of battles.