Taylor Swift’s ex Matty Healy's cozy outing with Gabbriette Bechtel in Sydney

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel steal the spotlight at fashion week.

Taylor Swift’s ex, Matty Healy, was spotted looking every bit the loved-up fiancé during a romantic stroll in Sydney with his American pop star partner, Gabbriette Bechtel.

The 1975 frontman, kept his look laidback yet stylish, donning a classic navy jumper, black pants, and dress shoes, while clutching a coffee as he walked alongside Gabbriette.

Healy appeared captivated by his fiancée, 26, who turned heads herself in an elegant all-black ensemble featuring a designer blouse and skirt.

Embracing the Aussie vibe, she completed her look with casual sandals and let her newly permed brunette hair flow freely.

The two seemed deeply engaged in conversation as they strolled down a sunny, picturesque street, relishing each other’s company on their surprise trip down under.

Healy and Bechtel’s romance has been in full swing since sparking headlines in September 2023, just months after Healy’s split from Taylor Swift in June.

The pair’s relationship quickly heated up, with steamy PDA moments spotted in New York City that left fans buzzing.

Now an official couple, they’ve been turning heads together at high-profile events, from Fashion Week to Healy’s live concerts.

Known simply as Gabbriette, the California-born beauty, 26, has been making waves of her own. Originally from Orange County and born in 1997—making her eight years younger than her rocker fiancé—she initially moved to Los Angeles to pursue ballet before being discovered in a Blood Orange music video.