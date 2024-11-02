Liam Payne's video with Tom Felton leaves fans in tears

Harry Porter’s Tom Felton shares video performing with Liam Payne

Liam Payne's fans have expressed pain after a video of the deceased featuring Harry Porter’s Tom Felton resurfaced on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Darco Malfoy aka Tom shared a video of Liam, in which they can be seen performing a duet.

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes star mentioned, "Devastating news - Such a gentleman. Kind, generous and talented in equal amounts. Love to all his family, friends and fans xx."

However, fans reacted with spilling mournful comments as one wrote, "This is something really special, my heart breaks all over again watching it's honestly just so tragic."

Another user wrote, "This is so beautiful. Rest in peace Liam."

One more handler wrote, "Oh my two worlds colliding and I'm sobbing! Thanks love you!" followed by yet another who mourned, "Rip such an angel he was."

"This is seriously so lovely," one person said. Another comment read, "That's lovely, he was a Harry Potter fan too."

In the video, Night Changes vocalist can be heard saying, "We thought we would just give you a little bit extra. Tom has kindly learnt Little Things, so we're going to give you a verse and chorus to that."

The 37-year-old then adds, "I'll do my best mate." The duo then perform the One Direction hit, with Tom on guitar and Liam singing, interspersed with nostalgic footage of a young Tom performing as Draco.

The video wrapped up with Liam and Tom sharing their excitement after their performance and showing gratitude to each other.

This comes after One Direction's former member died falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel in the Palermo.