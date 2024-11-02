Prince Harry takes decisive step after Buckingham Palace offer

Prince Harry has revealed his plans with surprising reaction to Buckingham Palace's big offer to him during his visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who's fighting for his family's foolproof protection in the UK, raised eyebrows with his decision to say "no" to the Palace's offer to stay at royal residence during his May visit to the UK.

Harry preferred hotel over royal residence because of "security reasons", according to a new book.

The Duke of Sussex felt 'more secure in hotel' amid his security concerns while he' in his home country, claims a royal author.

Robert Hardman, in his newly released version of the book, tried to explain the circumstances surrounding the Duke's visit to the UK in May for the 10th-anniversary service of the Invictus Games.

The Author has released "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story", in hardback, with three extra chapters.

He wrote: "The King and his staff had been well aware of Prince Harry's travel plans, however, to the extent that the monarch had even offered his son accommodation at Buckingham Palace."

He went on to claim: "The Prince had chosen to stay at a hotel instead. 'We were told it was for security reasons."

He added: "A member of the King's staff reacts to Harry's snub, saying 'I'm not sure you could get anywhere more secure than the Palace. Maybe he was worried about the mice."

"Sources close to the Sussexes explained that any Palace accommodation would, by definition, be inside a high-profile location and, without appropriate 'security provision', it would be safer to stay at an anonymous hotel."

Hardman also wrote about how the Duke of Sussex, 40, travelled to the UK swiftly after learning about his father's cancer diagnosis in February, claiming the King is keen to mend fences with his son so that he can see his grandchildren, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, more often.