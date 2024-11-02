Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti enjoy star-studded Halloween party

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti were spotted during a Halloween party in Los Angeles.

On October 31, the Titanic star and his current love interest attended Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s spooky get-together in the City of Angles.

During the event, Leonardo was seen mingling with other partygoers including Lori Harvey.

On the other hand, Vittoria opted for scary makeup for the party.

Notably, the supermodel made a fake bruise and deep cut on her left cheek, showcasing her impeccable makeup skills at the star-studded function.

Leonardo and Vittoria were accompanied by several other big names of Hollywood including, Hailey Bieber, Camila Cabello, Chloe, Halle Bailey, Cher, Lori Harvey, Charli XCX, Rosalia and Jesse Jo Stark.

This appearance of the couple came shortly after Leonardo’s secret presence at the pre-Halloween party which he recently had without Vittoria.

Speaking of the 49-year-old actor's flirty behaviour an insider has disclosed to Page Six that he has attended the latest pre-Halloween event in the absence of a 25-year-old model.

Moreover, the tipster added that the Aviator actor was seen partying alongside his former girlfriend, Naomi Campbell during the secret meetup.

Previously, Leonardo was seen hanging out with other girls including, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Campbell, Neelam Gill, Rihanna and others.

For the unversed, Leonardo and Vittoria have been romantically connected since 2023.

The couple has been spotted together on several occasions.