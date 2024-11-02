Prince William shares Kate Middleton health update with delightful move

Prince William shares Kate Middleton health update with surprise decision

Prince William has seemingly issued his beloved wife Princess Kate's latest health update after she completed her chemotherapy.

For the unversed, the future King is set to travel to Cape Town in the coming week to mark his attendance at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.

As per the reports, this will be William's first long journey since Catherine's cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales will stay with the kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in Windsor.

Speaking of William's delightful decision to travel alone and the hidden message behind it, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared that it is an "encouraging" sign that Kate has been doing well.

As per GB, he said, "Prince William, from the earliest days of his marriage when he was based in Angelsey and then worked with the East Anglian Air Ambulance before he took on full-time royal duties, has made it clear his family, their wellbeing and their privacy come first."

He added, "Catherine underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer, as she so movingly told us, and though she has finished chemotherapy, she has said she still has a long way to go."

Richard stated, "However, William would undoubtedly not be going to South Africa, even though the trip is for the fourth Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, if he did not feel that she was doing well and was happy coping with the family in his absence."

The royal commentator shared that "The Prize" is William's "brainchild," but "we know that they are a devoted couple and what his priorities are, and that he feels able to go is another encouraging sign that she is doing well."

For the unversed, Kate Middleton announced in September 2024 that she had completed her chemotherapy and now she is focusing on staying cancer-free.