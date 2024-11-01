Megan Thee Stallion reveals shocking details in new documentary

Megan Thee Stallion is getting candid about her mother's death.
In a new Prime Video documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, the 29-year-old opened up about the heart-wrenching decision to 'pull the plug' on her mother, who was on life support.
Recounting an instance from the past, the Wanna Be singer talked about her 47-year-old mother's back-to-back seizures.
She said in the film, "They had to put her under. She was just brain dead.
“So I stayed up there every day. I was spending the night at the hospital.
"I just was praying that she could shake back from it."
The American vocalist said that it was impossible for her mother to get better as her quality of life diminished in the passing days.
Megan, unfortunately, was left with the most difficult decision.
She added, "Once I realised she wasn't coming back, I was just like, 'Damn, I can't keep her like this.'
"Because I know she wouldn't have wanted to stay like this.
"So I had to make the decision to pull the plug, and she just passed the next day."
Megan returned to the stage just three weeks later following her mother's death.
She said at the time that this was what her mother would have wanted.
