Prince William releases new video with statement after Buckingham Palace message

Prince William, who's all excited for his Cape Town event, has issued a new video with a meaningful message after Buckingham Palace's major move.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and Earthshotprize have jointly shared a heartwarming video with an important message.

The video, which comes hour after the royal family's tribute to future King's initiative to end homelessness from the UK, was captioned: "We must preserve our oceans - not just for ourselves, but for generations to come."

It adds: "The Earthshot to Revive Our Oceans is our commitment to a healthy ocean that can sustain and enrich our planet."

The statement continues: "The Finalists joining us on this mission are:

"@MiAlgae, who are protecting millions of wild fish by offering a sustainable Omega-3 alternative. Using recycled water from the whisky industry, they cultivate nutrient-rich algae to replace wild-caught fish as feed for farmed fish.

"@Coast4C know that seaweed is a game-changing alternative to plastic, and are supporting smallholder seaweed farmers with financing and education. Their work helps farmers produce larger, better quality crops while protecting the biodiversity needed for healthy oceans.

"@HACforNatureandpeople is turning words into action, engaging with governments around the world to officially protect 30% of our land and oceans by 2030."

Minutes before the post, Prince William was honoured by his dad King Charles as Buckingham Palace issued a message for the Prince with his picture to laud his sincere efforts to ease the suffering of his people.