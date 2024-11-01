Jennifer Garner brings back the 90s in side-splitting update

Jennifer Garner recreates iconic 90s' look in rare update

Jennifer Garner recreates her iconic 13 Going on 30 scene for Halloween, earning her the title of 'the winner' from fans.



The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday, October 30, to share an inside glimpse into her transformative Halloween look.

Jen, who is known for her groundbreaking role as Elektra, was spotted wearing makeup in a hilarious update.

The video begins with Jennifer's attempt to apply lipstick and spans until she finalizes her iconic look from the film as the same character.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption, "Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink."

Fans rushed to the comments section to heap on praises for the actress, who hasn't aged a day since her appearance in the beloved film.

One fan commented, "Did you keep the dress! Very Epic!"

Another chimed in, adding, "I'm crying omg !!! MY FAVORITE MOVIE FOREVER AND EVER"

Referring to a scene from the video, a third enthused, "Love it. The glasses putting on the eyeliner is the best."

Other fans praised the star, saying she has aged like fine wine, still doing justice to her character from 20 years ago.