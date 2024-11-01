Paris Hilton pays epic Halloween tribute to close friend Britney Spears

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears are decade-long friends

Paris Hilton is such an icon that other celebs like Kendall Jenner dress like her for Halloween — but this year, Hilton upped the ante by channeling the only star bigger than the original It Girl herself: her longtime friend Britney Spears.

Paying tribute to Spears’ 1998 Baby One More Time music video, the Simple Life alum gave fans a Halloween moment worthy of both icons.

Hilton, 42, rocked the signature schoolgirl look — complete with braids, bangs, and a plaid skirt—and shared her costume on Instagram, lip-syncing along to the hit single in a hallway lined with pink lockers.

“It’s Britney B****... How did I do @BritneySpears?” Hilton captioned the video in reference to Spears' iconic catchphrase, and adding her own hashtags #ThatsHot and #IconsOnly.

This isn’t Hilton’s first Halloween nod to her friend. Last year, she dressed as Spears in the iconic blue flight attendant outfit from the 2003 Toxic video, honoring their friendship.

Meanwhile, Spears acknowledged Hilton in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, describing her as “one of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness.” Reflecting on the tribute, Hilton later told Kelly Clarkson, “I was crying when I read that… She’s just so strong, I love her so much.”