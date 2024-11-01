Victoria, David Beckham decide to launch daughter Harper in fashion world

Victoria Beckham and her husband, David Beckham are seemingly all set to launch their daughter, Harper Beckham into the fashion industry.

As reported by The Sun, the former Spice Girls singer is reportedly assisting her youngest daughter to create her own identity in the fashion world.

According to the reports, Victoria recently incorporated a venture named, H7B Limited, which matches the teenager’s full name, Harper Seven Beckham.

The 50-year-old fashion designer is listed as a director in H7B, while the 13-year-old girl will own the business.

An insider has also disclosed to the publication about Harper's upcoming fashion brand.

Speaking of the teenager's brand, the source shared, "So far, Harper has been kept quite private. But there is huge demand from brands who see her as someone lots of other teens would look up to."

"Posh and Becks can see her potential and she wants to try some things out in the public eye. The wheels are in motion to slowly book some jobs for her," the tipster revealed.

Reportedly, Victoria and David’s strategic move could lift their daughter up for a successful career ahead.

However, David and Victoria’s representatives have not commented on the matter yet.

For the uninitiated, Victoria and David tied the not back in 1999.

The couple now shares four grown-up kids named, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper.