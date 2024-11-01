Prince William appears nervous uttering 'Harry'

Prince William, who uttered Prince Harry's name for the first time in years, appeared nervous in his newly released documentary.

The Prince of Wales - who's set to embark on a significant visit to Cape Town from November 4 to November 7 - allegedly appeared to be mirroring his younger brother Harry's traits amid their royal rift, showing "clues of inner tension".

According to body language expert Judi James: "William adopts a relaxed, low-drama air as he name-checks his brother in public for the first time in ages."

She went on explaining the future King's nervousness in her own words, saying: "But there is a clue to inner tension as he enunciates Harry's name. In a bid to sound casual, he slides over it quickly, making it more of a 'Huury' than a 'Harry'.

The father-of-three "looks open and rather honest as he re-lives the past via his current delivery, sounding and looking almost like the boy he was then as he describes his thoughts and memories in detail.

"When the clip changes there is a longer piece of William explaining his thoughts about the homeless, only this time speaking with passion."

Judi also noticed something common between William and his brother Harry: "What is fascinating here is his gesticulation. This is the first time we have seen William sharing the same traits as his brother."

"Both William and Harry seem to have developed a way of speaking that is accompanied by some rapid ongoing illustrative gesticulation to define their words in a kind of mime."

"Both brothers now act out every word they are saying with matching hand gestures. When Harry has been using it, it has often looked like overkill that might have been prompted by speaking to a US audience, but William is mirroring the trait here, said Judi.

"It's as though both brothers feel the need to do sign language as they speak, in a bid to make their messages easier to understand. Although it is normal to speak with your hands this is a much more exaggerated version of gesticulation than most people use.

"It's a technique speakers often use when they are afraid they might lose their audience's attention although that would hardly be true for a royal prince."