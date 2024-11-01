Diddy’s son Christian Combs goes incognito on Halloween amid legal troubles

Christian Combs makes an appearance at a party amid Diddy controversy

P Diddy’s youngest son Christian King Combs covered himself head to toe as he went out on Halloween while his dad remains behind the bars.

The 26-year-old rapper was spotted at La La Anthony’s party at LAVO in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy.

The Love You Better singer dressed as Ghostface, and the costume included black pants and a black hooded cape. He also wore the notorious white mask of the Scream movie character, but it was the Scary Movie version in particular, with a faux tongue hanging out of the costume’s mouth.

The Can’t Stop Won’t Stop musician walked hand in hand to the star-studded party with Tracy, who was dressed in a cheetah jumpsuit and heels.

Several stars were in attendance at the bash including Karrueche Tran, Winnie Harlow, Daniel Kaluuya, Mario and more.

This comes after Christian’s dad applied for a gag order and it was denided by the judge. The 54-year-old father of seven is held at the Brooklyn Detention centre on the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The Last Night rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges last month, and his trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.