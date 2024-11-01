BTS' V under fire for alleged military training rule violation

Complaint has been filed against BTS sensation V to the Ministry of National Defense

V, known offstage as Kim Tae-hyung, found himself under scrutiny for supporting Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR, amid her feud with HYBE.

On Thursday, October 31, reports emerged that a formal complaint had been lodged against the BTS star, alleging he breached military training regulations.

The accusations come on the heels of revelations from the former CEO of ADOR, who claimed that during his enlistment, V, 28, reached out to check on her well-being due to her ongoing conflict with ADOR’s parent company, HYBE—also BTS’s management company, raising eyebrows regarding mobile use in the military.

After her remarks gained traction, a complainant submitted a complaint to the Ministry of National Defense titled, "Soldier V sent a text message in the early hours."

The complaint stated, "The text was sent on December 16, 2022, just five days after his enlistment on December 11, indicating it was sent while he was still a trainee soldier."

The complainant argued that this constitutes a "serious violation of military law," expressing concerns that officials may have overlooked his phone use due to his status as a prominent K-pop idol.

The complainant, identified as N, has been an active poster about Le Sserafim in online communities and has consistently supported HYBE while criticising NewJeans and former CEO Min since their dispute for independent rights began in April.