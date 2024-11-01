Hailey Bieber surprises fans by sharing first glimpse of son Jack Blues Bieber

Hailey Bieber recently shared a first glimpse of her son, Jack Blues Bieber, as she urged fans to vote.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Rhode Skin founder released an adorable photo of her newborn on October 31, 2024.

In the viral photo, the two-month-old baby can be seen sitting in a baby carrier. It also showed his two little feet popping out.

Additionally, Jack was wearing a fuchsia outfit while her mother adorably pasted an 'I voted' sticker onto his one little foot.

Hailey wrote a heartfelt caption over the image and added a spooky emoji alongside the note.

“Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote,” she penned.

Notably, the 27-year-old influencer posted her son’s snap for the first time on social media since announcing his birth.

For the unversed, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, welcomed their son on August 23, 2024.

The world caught its first glimpse of Jack in August when the Baby hitmaker announced the arrival of his firstborn by sharing an adorable photo of Hailey holding Jack’s tiny feet.

The 30-year-old singer wrote a sweet caption, which reads, "WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER."

It is pertinent to note that Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018.