Jimmy Fallon opens up about his deepest fears as comedian

Jimmy Fallon, 50, shared his most profound fears and cherished memories from his illustrious comedy career.



In a candid conversation on the Hot Ones, ahead of the release of his comedy album, Holiday Seasoning, on November 1, Fallon sat down with host Sean Evans.

As a seasoned comedian and late-night talk show host, Fallon revealed that his biggest fear is not what one might expect.

"As a comedian, silence," he confessed.

"The deafening silence is my biggest fear, crying on camera, which is happening now, my biggest fear. Probably my biggest fear is giving up in front of the American public, and I'm not doing that."

Fallon also reminisced about his time on Saturday Night Live (SNL), specifically the iconic More Cowbell sketch from April 8, 2000. "'Cowbell' — it just crushed, I mean next level," he said, describing the scene featuring Fallon, Christopher Walken, Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, Chris Parnell, and Horatio Sanz as rock band Blue Öyster Cult.

"Everyone was so funny in that sketch," Fallon recalled. "Christopher Walken wasn't even talking like a human being; he was doing an impression of himself." He also shared how an unforgettable moment emerged from improvisation.

"I remember I had one line, and right as I'm about to give my line, Kattan and Will improvised and pushed each other. Kattan knocked Will's sunglasses off, and I could see the eyes of a lunatic, and I started laughing."

Fallon's experience working with Justin Timberlake on SNL also left a lasting impression. "He's one of the most talented human beings on earth; he's a perfectionist," Fallon said of the singer.

"I remember we were doing SNL, and we're doing the Barry Gibb talk show, so we're about to go, like 20 seconds to air, and he goes, 'Hey Jimmy, remember, hit that harmony,' and I go, 'Yeah, I will,' and he squeezed my hand and goes, 'I'm serious, dude, remember to hit that harmony.' And I'm like, calm down, dude, we're dressed like the Bee Gees; for that second, I felt what it was like to be Lance Bass."

Through his conversation with Evans, Fallon showcased his humility, humor, and passion for comedy.