Jennifer Lopez, Diddy rare photos resurface from white party

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez caught in a heated argument on camera

Jennifer Lopez, who used to date the accused rapper Diddy from 1999 to 2001, was spotted getting in a heated argument in an allegedly scandalous party.

The Marry Me actress can be seen in the pictures obtained by Daily Mail on the day the disgraced music mogul allegedly assaulted a 13-year-old.

the Bad Boy Records founder attended the afterparty for 2000 MTV VMAs in New York City with then-girlfriend where they reportedly had a fight.

Notably, Diddy is named in a lawsuit for that very night, September 7, 2000, that accuses him for assaulting an underage girl in front of two unnamed celebrities.

A guest present at the event told the outlet, “Diddy held a Cristal champagne bottle the entire time serving his guests. Everyone was dancing and enjoying themselves but as the night progressed, tensions rose between him and J.Lo.”

After the former couple attended the award show that night at Radio City Music Hall, they arrived at the afterparty with JL.o’s sister Lynda, as well as several girls and various members of their entourage who made their way to the club's VIP area.

However, for reasons unknown, tensions increased, leading to a theatrical argument in the middle of the party.

Lopez could be seen in the pictures, scowling at her former boyfriend, pouring champagne for other party guests.

The argument reportedly continued, and a few hours later Diddy left the party accompanied by Lopez and their entourage.

This comes after Diddy was accused by a victim for that same night. However, Lopez was not mentioned in the case

The alleged victim claimed being abused by the Last Night rapper while an unnamed female celebrity watched her.

Sean Diddy Combs legal team has denied the accusations, claiming that he “never sexually assaulted anyone.” The team dubbed the recent lawsuits as “clear attempts to garner publicity.”