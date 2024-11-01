Shannon Beador on RHOC return after season 18, ‘it depends’

Shannon Beador on The Real Housewives of Orange County return

Shannon Beador’s return to The Real Housewives of Orange County for another season after season 18 is not something the reality star can confirm without giving it a thought.

“[It] depends on who I would be on the season with,” Beador told People.

“And I'm not saying that in a threatening way. I experienced some time with people that were very unhealthy for me to be around.”

She added, “That's important in my life right now, to make healthy choices and to separate myself from toxic situations.”

Despite a challenging start to the season, Shannon expressed that she hoped the viewers will recognize the efforts she has made over the past year in establishing healthy boundaries and managing her reactions.

She shared her goal of showcasing this growth as the season progresses, emphasising her commitment to personal development and emotional balance.

“I really was a hot mess at the end of last season,” she explained. “I was at that reunion just totally focused on, you got to clear John's name, you got to clear John's name. And you can see it — I look exhausted.”

“I'm puffy. I wasn't good. So I'm happy. I hope that people will see that I am taking life seriously and I'm doing whatever I can in my power to better my life to become a better person.”