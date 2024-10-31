Halsey credits new fiancé Avan Jogia for changing her views on marriage

Halsey secretly got engaged to the 'Victorious' actor in Barcelona

Halsey never pictured herself walking down the aisle with anyone — until she met Avan Jogia.

The singer-songwriter, 30, confirmed she was engaged to the Victorious alum, 32, back in September. However, she wasn’t always on board with the constitution of marriage, as she revealed during her October 30th appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

When host Alex Cooper asked her what changed, Halsey replied, “Avan.”

“I couldn’t really understand the point of marrying… I was like, well, if you love each other, then just be together,” Halsey explained.

But with Jogia, something shifted: “It was just something with him where I just knew I wanted to marry him.”

The couple got engaged in Barcelona, where they’d spent some of their earliest time together.

“It’s kind of where we first started hanging out, so it’s really special to us,” Halsey told Cooper.

She admitted she was initially caught off guard, but quickly knew her answer: “I wasn’t sure that I was ready, but I was also kind of like, ‘You’re literally the most amazing, smartest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met, so don’t go anywhere. I’m trying to figure it out’”

Following the proposal, Jogia had to jet off for a filming project in Canada, meaning the newly engaged couple has yet to celebrate fully.

“We haven’t really had the chance to be ‘engaged,’” Halsey laughed, but is eager for their time together once he returns.