Tom Hanks talks 'kooky' de-aging process in upcoming film ‘Here’

Tom Hanks reunites with 'Forrest Gump' director Robert Zemeckis and costar Robin Wright.

Tom Hanks got candid about the odd camera tricks that were used to 'de-age' him in his upcoming movie, Here.

The Cast Away star, who appeared at the red carpet event of the movie’s world premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles on October 25th, told People Magazine what it was like working with the new technology.

“It's good to look young again,” he admitted, adding that “it's not great to be young again.”



The new movie reunites the two-time Oscar winner with his Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis and costar Robin Wright.

The movie chronicles the life of Richard (Hanks) and Margaret (Wright) as they go through different ages in their life.

While filming process was a faster, Hanks shared that he still found the whole process of digital de-aging quite strange.

“It was kooky,” Hanks said. “That was like the gimmicky kind of aspect of it, because you could do that with regular makeup if you want to do that.

He continued, "But because we have this other super fast-filter computer that happened right then and there, we don't have to wait for the post-production process to view [ourselves as young].”

However, Hanks shared that the most challenging part of filming was that while they were 'de-aged' digitally, physically, he was still 68.

“The much more difficult part that was both physical and spiritual emotionally is when Richard and Margaret are 35 and 42 — when the aging process just begins to kick in and you no longer are able to spring up off a couch. And you're not yet to a place where life slows down completely,” he added.



Hanks may have had the unique experience of playing a youthful character again, but the actor maintained that he'd "rather play as old as I am."

The movie, Here, is slated to release in theatres on November 1st, 2024.