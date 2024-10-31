Meghan Markle sets clever terms for King Charles to meet Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle sets stern conditions for King Charles if he wants to have a relationship with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Moreover, the Duchess of Sussex has even planned her own terms for the King to meet his grandchildren, should he express his desire to do so.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex purchased a luxury holiday home in Portugal, just a stone’s throw away from Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who lives with her family.

As the royal family slowly softens its stubborn resolve against Prince Harry, Meghan is scheming for a way to stay relevant to any decisions that are being made.

A source revealed to Closer magazine that Meghan is hoping to use a “shrewd” plan to make sure she has a say in how meets Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

Previously, an insider claimed to The Mirror that the “fantastic and enthusiastic grandpa” King Charles is “absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives.”

The Closer source shared that if “it is deemed safe from a security standpoint”, Meghan will “likely give her blessing for Harry to take Archie and Lilibet to see their grandpa, King Charles, at some point.”

They added, “And in terms of logistics, having a place in Portugal will make that easier, because Meghan can fly over with the kids without feeling trapped.”

According to DailyMail’s Richard Eden, the property would allow the couple to acquire a ‘Golden Visa’, which will make European travel easy for Meghan particularly, since Harry is already a British national.