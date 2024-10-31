Shailene Woodley ‘relates’ to characters in 'Three Women' on 'micro' level

Shailene Woodley on 'Three Women'

Shailene Woodley opened up on finding similar grounds with characters in her drama television series, Three Women.

“I can relate to the micro-elements of all these characters, including Gia,” Woodley shared with Only Natural Diamonds about her Starz drama, which is based on Lisa Taddeo‘s book of the same name.

“One of the things that causes the most suffering in my life is this feeling of existential aloneness, which is different from loneliness,” she added.

“Three Women has become a pillar [for me] to feel less alone with my experiences and the emotional complexities of having a human heart. I hope it can offer the same thing to other women. There is room for conversations or connections to happen. It’s good to have art in the world that shares this idea.”

Woodley further explained the emotional spectrum she experienced while working on the show.

According to series’ synopsis by Rotten Tomatoes, the story revolves around Gia and the three women, entrepreneur Sloane, homemaker Lina and student Maggie, who “are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives”, and “Gia convinces [them] to tell her their stories”.

“The plot line and story of [my character] Gia are truthful to Lisa’s history but also fictional,” explained Woodley.

“She could relay her emotional complexities about those experiences. But when I met her, I was like, ‘Oh, you’re a soulmate.’ I was going through a pretty heavy personal transition [when we filmed], and to come to work and see her face and have that grounding rod artistically and professionally was something that I’ll take with me forever.”