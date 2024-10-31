Danielle Fishel ‘still considers’ Sabrina Carpenter as ‘daughter’

Danielle Fishel on bond with Sabrina Carpenter

Danielle Fishel still has strong love for her Girl Meets World co-star Sabrina Carpenter even after the show ended in 2017.

Fishel, who directed several episodes of the Wizards of Waverly Place spinoff — Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — got candid on her relationship with Carpenter at the show’s premiere on Monday, Oct. 28 in Hollywood, California.

The Espresso singer portrayed Maya Hart, best friend to Rowan Blanchard’s character Riley Matthews, in the hit series Girl Meets World. The show featured Danielle Fishel returning as Topanga Matthews.

“I still consider her to be my daughter and I think of myself very much as a surrogate mother,” Fishel said about Carpenter.

“She has a mother who's wonderful, who I'm very close to. I'm definitely an older friend who gives her advice more like a mom would than just a pal. I probably annoy her sometimes with my mom advice, but I can't help it! She's my baby forever.”

Fishel, 43, who revealed still talking to Carpenter, 25, “all the time,” shared how it is not easy to decide her favourite from Short n' Sweet songs.

“It's too hard to choose just one, but I'm obsessed with Juno,” the director said. “I love Bed Chem. Taste is obviously amazing. Juno's been the one I've been rocking the most, I think.”