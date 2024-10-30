Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie reunite for THIS special reason

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are making an on-screen comeback after fallout

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are celebrating their friendship with new on-screen venture.

The best pals have picked up where their former show The Simple Life left off and as the trailer reveals, The Encore will premiere on Thursday, December 12th.

In the teaser shared by People Magazine, the two stars were seen conducting opera auditions in a large theatre. As Pairs and Nicole, both 43, sit in the audience and listen to an impressive opera singer singing, they suddenly put an end to the song by interrupting

"Sorry, can you hold for a sec?" Paris was heard asking, before Nicole noted, "Something's not right."

"I think it's the words," Paris says and Nicole agrees. "It's definitely the words," she agrees with her friend.

Paris then asked the singer to "try it again... but this time, only use the words 'Sanasa.'"

After repeating what they said, the opera singer continued the performance as per their request. Paris then said her iconic line, "That's hot," and Nicole exclaimed, "We're really good at this!"

This comes after the outlet confirmed in May that the two co-stars and best friends would be returning on-screen with a new project after The Simple Life, which featured the pair travelling around United States and doing unusual odd jobs.

The following seasons showed the duo trying their hands at the corporate sector.

Nicole told People Magazine in that she and Paris were “having so much fun” on the set of their new show. “We spend our days laughing and having fun, which is truly a dream,” the mom of two said.

All three episodes of Paris & Nicole: The Encore will premiere on Thursday, December 12th, on Peacock.