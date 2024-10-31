Jennifer Lopez backs Jharrel Jerome in ‘Unstoppable’ quest for championship

'Unstoppable' is based on real life story of wrestler Anthony Robles

The official trailer for Unstoppable, based on the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, has been released, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome.

The film chronicles the inspiring journey of an Arizona-born athlete who fights to become a champion despite being born with one leg.

In the trailer, Jerome portrays Anthony, while Lopez plays his mother, Judy Robles. The trailer opens with a powerful question from Anthony’s coach, Bobby Williams, played by Michael Peña, "Why do you wrestle?"

"When people look at me, the first thing they see is what's missing," replies Jerome’s Anthony, showing his determination as he goes toe-to-toe with fellow wrestlers both in and out of the ring. "If I win, having one leg won't be the most important thing about me."

"Jennifer Lopez gives the role her all in a terrific standout performance," the trailer highlights Lopez's commitment to her role. Throughout the trailer, Lopez is seen supporting her on-screen son, helping him become unstoppable in his quest to achieve his goals.

She is portrayed as a pillar of strength, crying, fighting, and standing by her son throughout his journey.

This real-life story encapsulated in Unstoppable is set to hit theatres on December 6.