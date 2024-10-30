Coldplay sets down first 'unwanted' record in their history

Chris Martin apologizes to audience before Melbourne show

Popular band, Coldplay has set up a new record in their history, but this time it was something they did not wanted.

The globally acclaimed boy band was forced to play a show during their 'Music of the Spheres Tour' in Melbourne, without one of their band members.

Front man, Chris Martin, announced on stage that their bassist, Guy Berryman is not doing well which is why he will not be performing with them in the show.

“Unfortunately, Guy is sick and won’t be able to play today. We hope you feel better soon Guy! We love you.”

He further mentioned: “It’s a shame but we waited for the last minute to tell you that our beautiful bass player Guy is very, very sick and will not be [playing] for the first time.”

“I’m sorry for you guys down here who are waiting to see Guy. He’s not going to be able to play today. We’ll have a slightly different show and we’ll do our best to make it amazing, and I know that it will be amazing because we’re in Melbourne with all of you beautiful people", explained the Fix You singer.

Martin, even, apologized to the audience beforehand in case they make any mistake during the concert as their bass player was missing due to illness.

“If you see some mistakes, and some problems, it’s because we don’t have our bass player. And we only had about an hour to figure it out. And we have figured it out. We have a strange, alien, weird friend character playing bass, or looking like he’s playing bass. So you’ll hear Guy, but you just won’t see him. Because he’s vomiting.”

Coldplay will be performing live on October 31, November 2 and 3 in Australia as part of their 'Music of the Sphere Tour'.