Paul Mescal stuns onlookers at ‘Gladiator II’ premiere

Paul Mescal turns heads at 'Gladiator II' premiere

Gladiator II star Paul Mescal blown away excited Sydney fans as he arrived at the movie premiere in their city.

The Irish actor looked stunning in a tan three piece suit as he welcomed moviegoers for the sequel of Russel Crowe’s 2000 hit film Gladiator.

The Normal People star, 28, completed his look with a pair of black formal shoes, and styled his short hair, wearing his white shirt with top buttons undone.

He was followed by co-stars Connie Nielsen, and Fred Hechinger who posed for photographs at the red carpet.

The actor greeted fans as he arrived, gave autographs, and took selfies with them before walking inside the IMAX Darling Harbour.

This comes after the BAFTA winning actor admitted to strenuously working to get ready for his role ahead of the filming of the action movie.

Mescal told Graham Norton Show, “I was working with a trainer who circled me like a shark and said, ‘There is a canvas to work with.’ He went to town, and I saw him every day. It was fun,” in October 25th episode.

Gladiator II is set to release in theatres on November 22nd.