Meghan Markle's ambitious vision hits a snag amid 'professional separation'

Meghan Markle's ambitious dream to launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, has hit a significant roadblock.

The Duchess of Sussex has encountered a "multi-billion-dollar problem" related to trademarking the brand name, as reported by the Daily Mail.

After teasing the venture back in April and creating an Instagram page to promote it, Meghan has faced a lack of updates regarding its official launch.

The brand aims to offer products that reflect Meghan's personal style, including home decor, kitchen items like decanters and cutlery, table linens, and cookbooks.

However, complications arose when Harry & David, a well-established American company with annual sales of £1.7 billion and a workforce of 3,300, filed a protest with the United States Patent and Trademark Office over the Royal Riviera trademark.

Friends close to Meghan, including Kim Kardashian, have previously noted her determination to "change the world," but this latest setback poses a challenge for the Duchess as she navigates her entrepreneurial ambitions.

Royal biographer Angela Levin recently commented on her ambitious yet fragmented pursuits, noting that the Duchess has "so many things she wants to do."

Speaking to GB News, Levin highlighted Meghan's tendency to organize projects, such as her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, but then leave them unattended, saying, "This is this terrible, like American Riviera orchard, which was actually originally done in April; we've got no further."

Meanwhile, both Meghan and Prince Harry have been spotted making separate public appearances, a trend that has raised eyebrows among royal watchers.

A friend of the couple shared with People magazine that these solo outings reflect their "parenting priorities," with one of them staying behind to care for their children.